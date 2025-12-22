2 more arrested in Bangladesh over Hindu garment worker lynching case: Report

Bangladesh authorities have arrested 12 people in connection with the lynching of a Hindu garment factory worker in Mymensingh district over alleged blasphemy, according to police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) reports cited by The Daily Star.

The victim, identified as Dipu Chandra Das (25), was brutally lynched by a mob in Bhaluka area of Mymensingh on December 18. Das, who worked at a local garment factory, was reportedly attacked following allegations that he had posted content on social media that hurt religious sentiments.

According to police officials, Das was first assaulted by a group of people outside the factory premises. The mob allegedly beat him severely, tied him to a tree, and hanged him. His body was later dumped along the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and subsequently set on fire before the attackers fled the scene.

Law enforcement personnel later recovered the charred body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, the victim’s brother, Apu Chandra Das, filed a case at the Bhaluka Police Station on December 19, naming 140 to 150 unidentified individuals as accused in the killing.

Police and RAB officials stated that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend all those involved in the lynching. Authorities have reiterated that mob violence and extrajudicial killings will not be tolerated, and legal action will be taken against those responsible.