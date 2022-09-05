Two Russian diplomats were among 20 people killed in an explosion outside the country's embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance of the Russian Embassy on Darulaman Road in Kabul, according to Afghan police, who added that the assailant was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target was recognized and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards.

"There is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, stated while talking to the media.

Russia is one of the few nations that has maintained an embassy in Kabul since the Taliban seized power in the country a year ago.

Despite the fact that Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban government, they have been in negotiations with authorities about a supply arrangement for gasoline and other goods.

Recently, the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization targeted the Taliban's religious seminaries and mosques in Kabul and other parts of the country.