2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry honours developers of metal–organic frameworks

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarding it jointly to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi for their groundbreaking development of metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) — an innovative class of materials that has revolutionized the way chemists design and manipulate molecular structures.

The Nobel Committee recognized the trio for pioneering molecular architectures with vast internal spaces that allow gases and other substances to move freely within them. These highly porous frameworks have opened new frontiers in environmental and industrial chemistry, enabling applications such as carbon dioxide capture, water harvesting from desert air, toxic gas storage, and advanced catalysis.

Kitagawa, Robson, and Yaghi’s collaborative work introduced a new era in molecular design — constructing crystalline networks where metal ions act as cornerstones connected by long organic linkers, resulting in large, customizable cavities. This structural innovation allows chemists to fine-tune MOFs for specific purposes, from filtering pollutants to conducting electricity or storing energy.

“Metal–organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” said Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The 2025 Chemistry Nobel underscores the transformative power of MOFs in addressing global challenges, from climate change to sustainable energy storage, solidifying the laureates’ place as pioneers of modern materials science.