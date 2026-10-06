2026 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to Francis Halzen for IceCube Neutrino discovery

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Belgium-born physicist Francis Halzen for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos originating from astrophysical sources, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday, October 6.

Halzen, a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, is the principal investigator of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a large-scale scientific facility located beneath the ice at the South Pole in Antarctica.

According to the Nobel Prize website, Halzen recognised that the Antarctic ice could be used to detect and study neutrinos, electrically neutral subatomic particles that can travel vast distances through matter with little interaction.

His scientific vision and leadership were instrumental in the development of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, which consists of a cubic kilometre of Antarctic ice equipped with thousands of light sensors designed to detect the faint signals produced when neutrinos interact with the ice.

The observatory has enabled researchers to detect high-energy neutrinos generated by some of the most energetic processes in the distant universe. The observations have provided scientists with a new way to study cosmic phenomena that cannot be fully understood through conventional astronomical observations.

“Francis Halzen has led an international team of researchers and engineers who have provided us with a fantastic instrument. His tenacity and scientific vision has paved the way for a new kind of astronomy,” Nobelprize.org quoted Mark Pearce, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, as saying.

The Nobel committee said Halzen’s work has been central to establishing neutrino astronomy, allowing scientists to investigate the universe through particles that carry information from distant astrophysical environments.

The 2026 Physics Nobel recognises both the development of the IceCube facility and the scientific advances made possible through its detection of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.