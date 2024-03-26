A container ship crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in a major bridge collapse and plunging several vehicles into the river below. The vessel, named Dali and sailing under the Singapore flag, was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when it collided with one of the bridge's columns.

All 22 crew members aboard the container ship were reported to be Indians, according to statements from the ship's management entity, Synergy Marine Group. Fortunately, all crew members, including the two pilots, have been safely accounted for, with no reports of injuries among them. The vessel's registered owner is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd.

The impact of the collision caused a significant portion of the bridge to crumple into the Patapsco River, triggering fears of numerous casualties. The bridge collapse occurred during repair work, with a construction crew of eight individuals on-site, of which eight fell into the river. As of now, two individuals have been rescued, but authorities fear six others remain missing.

Local authorities have labeled the incident a "mass-casualty incident," as rescue teams intensify efforts to locate and rescue any remaining survivors. Among those rescued, one individual is reported to be unharmed, while another remains in critical condition.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore addressed the media, stating that preliminary investigations suggest the collision was an accident, with no evidence indicating a terror-related incident. The container ship, reportedly traveling at a speed of approximately eight knots, lost power moments before striking the bridge.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has disrupted traffic and raised concerns about the safety of maritime transportation in the region. Aerial footage of the scene reveals the extensive damage caused by the collision, highlighting the magnitude of the incident.