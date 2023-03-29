At least 237 people have been killed without trial ever since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, after waging an insurgency against the US-backed government in Kabul since 2001, claimed Amnesty International, according to Khaama Press.

The 416-page report by Amnesty International took into account the situation of the country in the past two years from 2021-2022.

''After an in-depth analysis, it was concluded that human rights were severely neglected and deteriorated since Taliban came into power,'' the report said.

As per the report, during the time period of November 18 to December 16, over 100 people were scourged in public in various parts of the country. Another criminal was executed in public in western Farah province for the first time. The international community cited the public execution as a “hateful act”.

Amnesty International report also reflects on the restrictions put on ordinary people’s lives, women’s and girls’ education, and the media.

''These restrictions have limited the improvements in the human rights situation and it has also come to a standstill, ''Khaama Press quoted the report as saying.

Moreover, the arbitrary arrests, restrictions on peaceful protests, and oppression have significantly increased and the de facto authorities are implying to implement the acts illegally.

The report further stated that the Taliban targets those National Resistant Front (NRF) members and government employees who do not align with their orders.

The report indicates that more than 2,100 innocent civilians got killed and injured in terrorist attacks in the two years in Afghanistan.

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