In a tragic incident in South Vancouver, a 24-year-old Indian student, Chirag Antil, was fatally shot while seated inside a car, according to local authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department responded to reports of gunfire late on April 12 and discovered Antil's body within a vehicle parked in the city's Sunset neighborhood, specifically at East 55th Avenue and Main Street. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing, as stated by the Vancouver Police Department.

Antil, originally from Haryana, India, arrived in Vancouver in 2022 for his studies. His untimely death has prompted his family to initiate a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to cover the expenses of repatriating his body to India.

The GoFundMe page, started by Antil's brother, appeals for assistance from the community, particularly those in Vancouver who can provide support or aid during this difficult time. The fundraiser emphasizes the family's urgent need for financial assistance to facilitate the repatriation process and expresses gratitude for any help offered.

This tragic incident adds to concerns about the safety and well-being of Indian students abroad, particularly in North America. The news comes amid a series of recent deaths of Indian students in the United States, prompting increased outreach efforts by Indian authorities to support students studying overseas.

During a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged the recent deaths of Indian students in the United States, indicating that the embassy and consulates have extended all possible assistance to affected families. Jaiswal highlighted the need for continued support and vigilance to address the challenges faced by Indian students studying abroad, particularly in ensuring their safety and security.