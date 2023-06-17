25 people feared killed while several others were abducted in an attack on a school in western Uganda by militants linked to Islamic State on June 17.

The attack took place in a school near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group," defense spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said on Twitter.

Authorities have not declared the total number of people that have been abducted by the attackers.

"So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital. Also recovered are eight victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital," police said on Twitter.

Police did not say how many of the dead were schoolchildren.

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