Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief and mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, died on December 27.

Makki suffered a heart attack and passed away in Pakistan; India Today TV reported citing sources.

Makki was involved in providing financing for the Mumbai terror attacks which left 166 people killed. A total of nine terrorists were also killed in counter-terror operations and one terrorist, Amir Ajmal Kasab, was caught alive.

According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Prof Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months imprisonment in terror financing in 2020 by an anti terrorism court.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) in a statement said that Makki was an advocate of Pakistan ideology.

In 2023, Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

In January 2023, Kasab was also declared a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).