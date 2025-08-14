27 migrants drown in Lampedusa shipwreck as Central Mediterranean death toll surpasses 700 in 2025

At least 27 migrants and refugees lost their lives on Thursday in a tragic shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) confirmed. The incident marks yet another deadly episode along the Central Mediterranean migration route, one of the world’s most dangerous sea crossings.



UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, in a post on X, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and underscored the urgent need for stronger and more coordinated action to address the crisis. “At least 27 people have drowned in a tragic shipwreck near Lampedusa. Over 700 refugees and migrants have now died in 2025 in the Central Mediterranean. All responses — rescue at sea, safe pathways, helping transit countries, and addressing root causes — must be strengthened,” Grandi wrote.



According to UNHCR Italy’s Communication Office, the agency is currently providing assistance to the survivors. Details about the identities and nationalities of the victims have not yet been released.



The Central Mediterranean has long been a treacherous passage for migrants fleeing conflict, poverty, and instability in their home countries. Many attempt the journey aboard overcrowded and unsafe vessels, often at the mercy of human smugglers, facing extreme weather conditions and the constant risk of disaster.