270 passengers of a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Detroit were stranded overnight in military barracks in eastern Canada after their aircraft made an emergency landing due to mechanical issues.

The flight, originally from Amsterdam, was diverted to Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday afternoon. Delta worked with officials in Goose Bay to arrange food and accommodations for the passengers and has promised compensation for the inconvenience.

The passengers were eventually transported to their final destination by a second aircraft sent by Delta on Monday. However, the ordeal included a five-hour wait on the tarmac, a lack of basic necessities, and poor communication regarding their schedule.

One of the passengers, whose wife had been receiving medical treatment in Germany, expressed their exhaustion and eagerness to return home to Lansing, Michigan.