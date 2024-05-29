At least 28 people died in a tragic bus accident, including women and children, in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday. The passenger bus from Turbat to Quetta veered off the road and fell into a ravine near Washuk town, roughly 700 kilometers from Quetta, the provincial capital.

Local media reports indicated that the bus speeding excessively caused the accident. Rescue teams were dispatched to the remote area, facing challenges due to the difficult terrain. Authorities are working to recover the bodies and provide aid to any survivors.

This incident underscores the persistent issue of road safety in Pakistan, particularly in remote regions where infrastructure may be lacking. Officials are calling for immediate measures to enforce stricter speed regulations and improve road conditions to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.