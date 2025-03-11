283 Indian nationals, lured into Myanmar with promises of fake jobs, were rescued and repatriated.

Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand coordinated with the local authorities to secure the repatriation of the Indian nationals on March 10 by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The ministry said India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of its nationals lured to various Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers.

"These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border," it said.

The government wishes to reiterate its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts, about such rackets, it said.

"Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer," the MEA said in a statement.