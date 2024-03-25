Three out of four suspects involved in the March 23 attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall have pleaded guilty. The attack resulted in 133 fatalities.

The suspects, reported to be citizens of Tajikistan, were charged with carrying out a group terrorist attack and are to remain in pre-trial custody until May 22.

The Islamic State-Khorasan, active in South-Central Asia, claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspects were Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Mukhammadsobir Faizov, and Shamsidin Fariduni.

Faizov, who appeared in court in a wheelchair and donned a hospital gown, did not plead guilty. Reports of the suspects being tortured during interrogation have not been verified.

They were detained in Khatsun village near the Russia-Belarus border. During interrogation, one suspect admitted to shooting people for money, with a reward of half a million rubles ($5,425).

Also read: Moscow concert attack: Death toll rises to 93, 4 'terrorists' among 11 arrested