At least 82 people have been killed and 156 others wounded following three days of sectarian violence in northwestern Pakistan's Kurram district, local officials confirmed on Sunday, November 24. The clashes erupted after ambushes targeting two police-escorted convoys of Shiite Muslims on Thursday, resulting in 43 fatalities and triggering intense gun battles.

Kurram, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, has long been a flashpoint for Sunni-Shia tensions in Pakistan, a Sunni-majority country. The latest violence has further escalated the strained relations between the two communities.

"A total of 82 people have died, including 16 Sunnis and 66 Shias, while 156 others are injured," said a local administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Gunfights involving both light and heavy weapons persisted into Saturday night, forcing around 300 families to flee the area. No new casualties were reported as of Sunday morning.

Key infrastructure in the district remains disrupted, with mobile networks suspended and traffic on the main highway halted, according to local authorities.

Efforts to restore peace are underway. A provincial government delegation engaged in talks with the Shiite community on Saturday and plans to negotiate with the Sunni community on Sunday. However, the delegation's helicopter reportedly came under fire upon arrival in the region, though no injuries were reported.

"Our immediate focus is to establish a ceasefire. Only then can we address the deeper issues fueling these conflicts," said Aftab Alam Afridi, Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Sectarian violence has plagued Kurram for years. The district, once part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018, but peace remains elusive. Recent months have seen a series of violent clashes, with over 79 deaths reported between July and October, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The repeated outbreaks of violence have drawn widespread condemnation. On Friday, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Lahore and Karachi, demanding an end to the bloodshed.