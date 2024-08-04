A fresh outbreak of violence in Bangladesh has claimed at least 32 lives and left hundreds injured, as protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government spiraled out of control. The government has announced an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm today in an effort to quell the unrest.

Clashes erupted across major cities, including Dhaka, where student protesters engaged in intense confrontations with police and ruling party supporters. The demonstrators, who have been protesting for over a month against the government's job quota system, turned violent, leading to street battles and property damage. Police responded with tear gas and stun grenades, while protesters used sticks and crude bombs.

In Dhaka, protesters attacked several institutions, including the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. Explosions and gunfire were reported in the city's Uttara area. The violence also saw numerous vehicles torched, and high-speed internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure.

The protests, which began over the government's job quota system favoring families of 1971 war veterans, have intensified following the Supreme Court's reduction of the quota from 30% to 5%. Despite this concession, demonstrators are demanding further reforms and accountability for alleged police brutality.

The Bangladeshi government has blamed opposition parties and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami for instigating the violence. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described the protesters as "terrorists" and urged the public to suppress them. In response to the unrest, Hasina has instructed the release of detained students not involved in serious crimes.