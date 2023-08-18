A total of 3,000 people have been evacuated since August 16, as wildfires tore through the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, said region’s leader Fernando Clavijo.

As per Clavijo, around 2,600 hectares have been burned down by the blaze and the fires went “out of control” and more evacuations haven’t been ruled out.

“It is probably the most complicated fire that we have had on the Canary Islands in the last 40 years,” he added.

370 personnel deployed along with 17 firefighting aircraft have been used to bring the blaze under control.

Tenerife was especially hot over the weekend and into the first part of this week with temperatures ranging in the mid-30 degrees Celsius, which above average for this time of year.

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