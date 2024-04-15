A mild, magnitude-3.8 earthquake that occurred in the Coachella Valley on Saturday morning may have affected music enthusiasts who were staying, camping, and partying there.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 9:08 a.m., just north of Borrego Springs, a desert hamlet in San Diego County, some 60 miles south of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, which is home to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The epicenter was about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella. According to the USGS, it struck at a depth of roughly 7 miles (11 kilometers).

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department dispatcher said that no calls had been made indicating any issues resulting from the earthquake.