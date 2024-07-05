Around 39 people fell ill at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur international airport, on July 4 following a gas leak at an aircraft engineering facility.

According to the fire department, no passengers were affected and there were no flight disruptions, further stating that there was no wider risk to public safety.

The department informed that thirty-nine people complained of dizziness and nausea, after which with 14 were sent to the air disaster unit to receive treatment while one was hospitalised.

The Selangor state fire department said that it dispatched its personnel along with a hazardous materials team after receiving an emergency call regarding a chemical leak at the Southern Support Zone Sepang Aircraft Engineering facility at 11.23 am (local time).

In a statement, the fire department said that the engineering facility is separate to the passenger terminal. Moreover, the chemical was later identified as methyl mercaptan, added to liquefied petroleum gas as an odorant, coming from an unused tank at the facility, as per the department.