A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 90 km (56 mi) away from Mon, Nagaland on May 1 evening.

With epicentre in Myanmar, the earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Myanmar, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The NCS stated that the epicentre was of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85. The NCS also said that the epicentre was at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

Taking to Twitter, the National Center for Seismology said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 01-05-2024, 20:51:43 IST, Lat: 26.34 and Long: 95.85, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.”