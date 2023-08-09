Forty-one migrants lost their lives in a shipwreck in the central Mediterranean, according to the reports on August 9.

The survivors recounted the incident while trying to escape to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Four people had survived the shipwreck and they told the rescuers that the boat was carrying a total of 45 people, including three children.



According to the survivors, the boat that set from Tunisia’s Sfax sank just after a few hours.

The survivors including three men and a woman, were rescued by a cargo ship from Ivory Coast. They were later transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel.

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