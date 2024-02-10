A 41-year-old Indian-origin man, Vivek Chander Taneja, was killed in the United States after being hit on the head during an altercation. The incident occurred at around 2 am on February 2, outside a restaurant in downtown Washington. This marks the fifth case of an Indian American killed in the US this year.

Taneja, an executive in Virginia, was found with critical injuries by police responding to assault reports. He was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries on February 7. The police ruled Taneja's death as a 'homicide'. The suspect, though not yet arrested, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch is seeking public assistance to identify and locate the suspect. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

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