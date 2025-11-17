42 Umrah pilgrims from Telangana feared dead in Saudi Arabia bus-tanker collision

At least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, many reportedly from Hyderabad, are feared dead after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia early Monday, November 17. The high-impact crash left multiple passengers dead and several others injured, according to preliminary reports.

Emergency response teams and local authorities rushed to the accident site to carry out rescue and relief operations. Officials are currently verifying the exact number of casualties and working to identify the victims.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has activated a 24x7 control room to support affected families. A toll-free emergency helpline, 8002440003, has been issued for urgent assistance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the tragic incident. In a message on X, he stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing “the fullest support” to affected nationals and their families. He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also conveyed shock over the accident. He directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy to urgently gather details of the victims and confirm how many passengers from Telangana were on board. The state government is coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Saudi Embassy to extend assistance to families. A control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat, with helplines 79979 59754 and 99129 19545 for relatives seeking information.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed grief and said he had contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies, sharing passenger lists with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. He also spoke with Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen George, who informed him that local authorities were collecting detailed information and would update the mission soon.

“I urge the Union Government, particularly EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar, to ensure the bodies are brought back to India and that injured pilgrims receive proper medical treatment,” Owaisi said.

Further updates are awaited as authorities continue verification procedures and coordinate relief efforts.