Five Chinese citizens lost their lives in an explosion caused by a suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, as per a senior police official.

The attack targeted a convoy carrying Chinese engineers from Islamabad to their base camp in Dasu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The suicide bomber collided an explosives-loaded vehicle into the convoy, reported Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief.

The casualties included five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. Dasu, the location of a significant dam, has witnessed attacks in the past. In 2021, a blast on a bus resulted in 13 fatalities, nine of whom were Chinese.

Following the recent attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police initiated relief operations and ensured the safety of the remaining individuals in the convoy, added Mohammad Ali Gandapur.

Earlier today,

PNS Siddique in Turbat which the second-largest naval air station in Pakistan came under attack on March 26.

The responsibility for the attack on the Naval Airbase in Turbat has been taken by the Majeed Brigade of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), according to reports.

The Majeed Brigade is critical of China's investments in Balochistan, accusing both China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources.