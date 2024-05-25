Tragedy struck in northern Kenya as five workers lost their lives and several others went missing following the collapse of an artisanal gold mine. The incident occurred at the Hillo mine, where ongoing rescue operations are being conducted to locate the missing miners.

Regional Commissioner Paul Rotich confirmed that the bodies of five miners have been recovered. The search continues for three others who remain unaccounted for. Two miners who sustained injuries were promptly transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Kenyan broadcaster NTV.

Marsabit County Commissioner David Saruni attributed the mine collapse to recent heavy rains. The region has experienced weeks of intense rainfall, resulting in widespread floods and landslides that have claimed hundreds of lives across the country.

The adverse weather conditions have exacerbated the risks associated with informal mining operations, leading to this latest disaster.

Also read: Assam: Karimganj traffic police bravely performs duty despite scorching temperatures