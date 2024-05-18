At least 50 people were killed following a fresh bout of heavy rain and flooding in central Afghanistan on May 18.

There was no information about how many people were injured in the rain spell that began on Friday, which had also cut off many key roads to the area, stated the head of information department for the central Ghor province.

Zaeem added that 2,000 houses were completely destroyed, 4,000 partially damaged, and more than 2,000 shops were under water in the province's capital, Feroz-Koh.

Authorities claimed on Sunday that 315 people were killed and another 1,600 injured in flash floods that ravaged villages in northern Afghanistan last week due to heavy rainfall.

The Afghan defence ministry reported that one person was killed and twelve others were injured after an Afghan Air Force chopper crashed on Wednesday owing to "technical issues" while trying to retrieve the bodies of persons who had fallen into a river in the province of Ghor.

Afghanistan is one of the nations most vulnerable to climate change, according to the UN, and it is prone to natural calamities.