In a mid-air incident at least 50 people were injured on a Latam Airlines Group SA flight from Sydney to Auckland, following a technical problem on a Boeing Co. 787-9 aircraft, as reported by the New Zealand Herald. The incident resulted in a strong movement on the plane, causing injuries to several passengers.

The flight, identified as LA800, landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled despite the technical issue.

Emergency services along with the Hato Hone St John ambulance service, promptly responded to the situation, confirmed by Auckland Airport. A spokesperson for Latam in Sydney has yet to respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

Approximately a dozen individuals including one in serious condition were transported to the hospital, according to the ambulance service. The flight, which typically continues on to Santiago, Chile, had requested medical support upon landing in Auckland.

The mid-air incident highlights the importance of swift emergency response and raises concerns about flight safety. Investigations into the technical problem and the subsequent injuries will likely be conducted to ensure the well-being of passengers on future flights.