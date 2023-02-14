A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on February 14, but did not leave damages or casualties.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics reported that the earthquake happened at 13:02 p.m. local time (0602 GMT) with its epicentre located 30 km southeast of Parigi Moutong district and a depth of 87 km under-land.

The tremors of the quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, it added.

Earlier on February 13, Fresh tremors of magnitude of 4.7 jolted Turkey on February 13, putting the nation into a deeper crisis even as death toll mounted.

Despite the fact that the death toll from the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 34,000, rescue teams are working tirelessly, looking for survivors amid the rubble.

Turkish authorities began legal action in response to building collapses nearly a week after the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria.

The death toll from the February 6 earthquake and major aftershocks in both countries surpassed 34,000 and appeared to be set to continue rising as the odds of finding additional survivors increased.

It was Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1939.On February 12, business owners emptied their stores in a central district of one of the worst-hit cities, Antakya, in southern Turkey, to prevent looters from stealing merchandise.

\From other cities, residents and aid workers reported worsening security, with numerous reports of businesses and collapsed homes being robbed.