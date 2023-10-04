At least 55 Chinese sailors, including the captain and 21 officers, are believed to have died in a tragic submarine accident in the Yellow Sea, according to an undisclosed UK defence report.

The report, as quoted by the Daily Mail, suggests a catastrophic failure in the oxygen systems of the Chinese submarine, '093-417', leading to the death of the crew.

The accident allegedly caused a series of system failures that took approximately six hours to resolve, during which the onboard oxygen system malfunctioned, poisoning the crew. The report also hints that the submarine might have encountered a trap designed for British and US submarines.

China has not confirmed the incident yet and has reportedly refrained from seeking international assistance. Meanwhile, the UK government and Royal Navy have declined to comment on the specifics of this highly-classified report.

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