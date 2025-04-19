An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on April 19, 2025, at 12:17 PM IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology.



The earthquake's epicenter was located at latitude 36.10°N and longitude 71.20°E, with a depth of 130 kilometers.



Tremors were felt in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir, causing brief panic among residents. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been confirmed so far. The tremors prompted people in some areas to evacuate buildings as a precautionary measure.



Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and disaster response teams remain on alert. Further assessments are underway to determine if any structural damage occurred in the affected areas.