Over 600 killed as strong earthquake devastates eastern Afghanistan

At least 622 people have been killed and over 400 injured after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan overnight, according to the Taliban-run Interior Ministry. Officials cautioned that the numbers could rise as rescue operations continue in the worst-hit areas.

The tremor, measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 11:47 pm local time (12:47 am IST) in Kunar province near the Pakistan border, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Its epicentre was at a depth of 160 km. The shaking was felt across Afghanistan, parts of Pakistan, and northern India, including Delhi-NCR, where residents rushed out of buildings in panic.

Three villages in Kunar were completely destroyed and many others badly damaged, Afghan officials reported. Hospitals in neighbouring Nangahar province are struggling to cope with the rising number of injured. The initial jolt was followed by several aftershocks, ranging between 4.3 and 5.0 in magnitude, adding to the devastation.

As of Monday morning, Afghanistan’s Foreign Office confirmed that no foreign governments had yet extended formal offers of aid. The country, which lies on a major seismic fault line, has witnessed repeated deadly earthquakes in recent decades, with poorly built rural housing making casualties especially high.