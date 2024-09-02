A suicide bombing in the Qala Bakhtiar neighborhood of Kabul claimed the lives of at least six individuals and left 13 others injured on Monday. The explosion occurred in the southwestern part of the capital, with police quickly sealing off the area to conduct a thorough investigation.

Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for the Kabul police chief, confirmed the fatalities, which included one woman. The injured, all civilians, were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attack, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.

This latest incident adds to a series of violent attacks that have plagued Afghanistan, particularly since the Taliban regained control in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces. The Islamic State's affiliate, a known adversary of the Taliban regime, has previously orchestrated devastating attacks targeting schools, hospitals, mosques, and Shiite communities across the country.

Since their return to power, the Taliban have imposed a strict interpretation of Shariah law, echoing the harsh measures that characterized their rule from 1996 to 2001, despite earlier assurances of a more moderate approach.