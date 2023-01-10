A 6-year-old Virginia boy shot at his school teacher after he brought his mother's licensed gun to the school.

There was no battle, no physical struggle, and no warning before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, police said on January 10.

"We now know that she was instructing. "He displayed a pistol, aimed it, and fired one bullet," said police while talking to the media.

Drew, who appeared at a press conference, provided the first detailed account of a shooting that stunned the city and was memorable even in a country like the United States, which appears to have become numb to regular gun violence. Drew previously stated that the incident was not an accident, but he declined to clarify.

Drew stated that he wanted to clarify statements he made shortly after the incident on Friday, in which he stated that there was a "altercation" prior to the shooting. He described it as an "interaction" between the youngster and his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School, Abby Zwerner, 25.

However, Drew stated that the gunshot was "not an accident."

Drew also disclosed that the boy's 9mm pistol was lawfully acquired by his mother and was kept in the family's house. He said the boy carried it to school in his bag on the day of the shooting.

When the pistol was shot, Zwerner raised her hand in defence, and the bullet passed through her hand and into her upper chest, according to Drew. Her injuries were previously thought to be life-threatening, but she has improved and is now listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Drew praised Zwerner for rushing her kids out of the classroom after she was shot. According to a surveillance video, she was the last person to leave her classroom.

"She made a right turn and began down the corridor, and then she stopped. ... "She turned back to make sure all of those students were safe," Drew further explained to the media.

Drew stated that after hearing the gunfire, a school staff came into the classroom and forcibly restrained the youngster. He said that the youngster became "a bit confrontational" and hit the staffer. Officers from the police department arrived and led him out of the building and into a police cruiser.

Drew stated that the youngster has been confined at a medical institution since an emergency custody order and temporary detention order were obtained on Friday. He stated that the boy's next actions will be determined by a court. He also stated that the boy's mother has been interrogated by police, although it is unclear if she will face prosecution.