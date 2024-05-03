A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the island province of Leyte in central Philippines today, May 3, according to the country's seismology agency. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded it at 5.9 magnitude, with a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received from Philippine authorities, aftershocks are expected. According to police officials, people panicked and rushed out of a mall in coastal Dulag town. However, no injuries or significant damage have been reported yet.

This region is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," prone to frequent volcanic eruptions and seismic activity.