An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude in Richter scale struck Nepal early morning today, February 28. Tremors were felt across the Himalayan region, including Patna, Muzaffarpur and nearby areas of Bihar.

The earthquake was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

While there was no immediate report of damage or casuality, it must be mentioned that an earthquake hit Assam's Morigaon on February 27 around 2:30 am.

The earthquake was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures.