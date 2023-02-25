An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit off the eastern part of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on February 25, authorities said, and no tsunami warning was issued.

According to the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED), the quake hit off the Nemuro peninsula at a depth of 61 kilometers. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake mainly rattled the eastern part of Hokkaido at 10:27 pm (local time).

Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure, and no tsunami warning was issued, as confirmed by authorities.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). This comes just days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Turkish city of Antakya on February 21, leaving six dead and hundreds injured.

Rescue teams are currently working to save people trapped under the rubble of damaged buildings. Reports indicate that the latest tremor struck while people were in a damaged building, attempting to retrieve their belongings before it was demolished.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that 294 people were injured in Monday evening’s earthquake, with 18 seriously hurt and transported to hospitals in Adana and Dortyol. Patients were evacuated from some health facilities that had remained in operation after the massive tremors two weeks ago, as cracks had emerged in the buildings.