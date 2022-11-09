Nepal woke up to a shaky morning on Wednesday, November 9 after a 6.3 magnitude of earthquake hit the Himalayan nation killing 6 persons.

As per seismic reports published by National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 1:57 am at a depth of 10 km.

Reportedly, India’s national capital New Delhi and its surroundings too felt tremors early morning of November 9.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS reported.

Six fatalities have reportedly occurred in Doti District, in far-western Nepal, as a result of a house collapsing due to the tremors.

One woman and two children are among the fatalities, according to the authorities. The identities of the deceased, however, have not yet been determined.

According to the officials, the Nepal Army has been activated in the affected districts to conduct search and rescue efforts.

On October 19, Kathmandu was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1. The earthquake, according to NCS, happened 53 kilometers east of Kathmandu at about 2:52 pm. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal in 2015, between Kathmandu, the country's capital, and Pokhara. 8,964 people are thought to have died and close to 22,000 were injured, according to estimates.