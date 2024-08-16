A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on August 16, as reported by the Central Weather Administration (CWA). The epicentre was located 34.2 km southeast of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 9.7 km.

Several regions, including Hualien, Taitung, Yilan, and Nantou counties, recorded a seismic intensity of 4, while other areas such as New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Kaohsiung experienced an intensity level of 3.

So far, no casualties or significant damage have been reported. Further updates are awaited.