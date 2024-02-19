64 people have lost their lives in a gun battle between rival tribes in Papua New Guinea's highlands. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Samson Kua, revealed that the bodies were discovered after what seems to be an ambush that occurred in the early hours of Sunday near the town of Wabag, approximately 600 kilometers northwest of the capital, Port Moresby.

The conflict involves the Sikin, Ambulin, and Kaekin tribes, and police received disturbing videos and photos from the scene depicting bloodied bodies lying on the roadside and piled up on a truck. The use of a variety of weapons, including SLR, AK-47, M4, AR15, M16 rifles, pump-action shotguns, and homemade firearms, points to the severity of the clash.

Tribal violence in Papua New Guinea's highlands has a long history, but the recent influx of automatic weapons has intensified and escalated the cycle of violence. Despite government efforts to control the situation through various strategies, including deploying troops, the security services remain outnumbered and outgunned.

The ongoing conflict, often resulting in mass killings, takes place in remote areas, with tribes seeking revenge for past attacks. Unfortunately, civilians, including pregnant women and children, become targets. The violence is gruesome, involving machete attacks, burning, mutilation, and torture.

Critics argue that the police force lacks the necessary resources, with officers being poorly paid, contributing to weapons ending up in the wrong hands. Calls for increased police deployment and the resignation of the police commissioner have arisen. Papua New Guinea's growing population since 1980 has exacerbated land and resource pressures, further deepening tribal rivalries.