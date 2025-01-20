The southern region of Taiwan was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in a mountainous area near the city of Chiayi, the island's weather administration said.

Preliminary reports suggested minor damage. Chipmaker TSMC said it had evacuated staff at its factories in central and southern Taiwan.

The quake, with a depth of 9.4 km (6 miles) and its epicentre in Dapu township, shook buildings in capital Taipei.

According to the fire department, three people were trapped in a damaged building in the city of Tainan following which rescue workers rushed to the location.

The science park in Tainan, home to major factories including chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW, said buildings were evacuated.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

In April, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit the East Coast county of Hualien, killing 13 people. In 2016, over 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan and a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.