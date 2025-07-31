6.5 magnitude quake strikes Russia's Kuril Islands amid ongoing seismic unrest

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck east of Russia's Kuril Islands on Thursday, the latest in a series of strong tremors rattling the region following Wednesday’s massive 8.8 magnitude quake.

The National Center for Seismology reported that Thursday’s quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, increasing the potential for strong ground shaking and aftershocks. It follows a 6.3 magnitude quake recorded in the same area just a day earlier.

Wednesday’s 8.8 magnitude earthquake, among the most powerful ever recorded, has triggered over 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or higher, according to the US Geological Survey. Three of those exceeded magnitude 6.0, including a 6.9 tremor that hit less than an hour after the initial quake. Another strong aftershock measuring 6.4 struck about 200 miles southwest of the epicentre later that day.

Despite the intensity, Russian authorities have reported no casualties or significant damage. A tsunami warning issued after the main quake was later downgraded, with the advisory for Hawaii now lifted.

Seismologists warn that more aftershocks are likely in the coming days, especially given the shallow depth of recent quakes. The region remains seismically active and under close monitoring.