A 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook Japan's Kyushu region Monday, with tremors centred 37 kilometres below the surface, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Local authorities have not reported any immediate damages, injuries or loss of life following the seismic event that impacted the country's southernmost main island.

The quake's significant depth may have helped minimise potential surface damage. Kyushu, which hosts several major cities including Fukuoka and Nagasaki, has a history of seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Emergency response teams remain on alert as they assess the situation across affected areas.

The story will be updated as new information becomes available.