At least seven people were killed while three others are reportedly missing after torrential rains battered South Korea. Thousands of people were forcibly evacuated from their homes as heavy rainfall triggered landslides.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure headquarters said two people died in a building collapse triggered by a landslide in Nonsan, South Chungcheong province, on July 14.

The death toll is expected to increase as government agencies assess damage reported across the nation.

The state disaster management of South Korea evacuated 6,400 residents in the central county of Goesan, as the Goesan Dam began to overflow at around 6.30 am today.

Many low-lying villages near the dam were submerged, and roads and bridges connecting the villages washed away by overflowing rivers, trapping some residents in their homes.



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