Over 79 migrants have drowned and hundreds are feared dead after an overloaded ship got capsized and sank off the coast of Greece.

It is considered to be one of the deadliest shipping disasters in years. The incident took place on June 14, and rescue operations are underway to rescue the survivors.

750 people were on board the vessel, according to a European rescue-support charity.

Around 104 people were rescued by midday and according to reports the boat had departed from Libya.

The migrants mostly belonged from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan.

The survivors were taken to the Greek port of Kalamata near Pylos, where they received medical attention.

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