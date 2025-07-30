8.8 magnitude earthquake prompts tsunami warnings across Pacific

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings and advisories across several Pacific nations, including Japan, Australia, and Hawaii.

The quake, confirmed by the US Geological Survey (USGS), was located about 125 kilometres southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000 on Avacha Bay. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 19.3 kilometres, increasing the likelihood of tsunami activity.

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory shortly after the tremor, warning of waves up to one meter along its Pacific coast. The agency later revised its alert, projecting waves as high as three meters in some areas. Coastal communities were told to stay away from shorelines, with the first waves expected between 10:00 am and 11:30 am local time.

Russia’s far eastern regions also activated tsunami alerts. In the town of Severo-Kurilsk, located south of the quake’s epicentre, residents were ordered to evacuate to higher ground. Local authorities reported no casualties, but a kindergarten sustained damage.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described the quake as “the most powerful in decades.” The Kamchatka branch of Russia’s emergency services said waves up to 32 centimetres were possible along the region’s coast.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially issued watches for Hawaii, Japan, and Australia, though no major damage or casualties were reported as of early Wednesday.

Authorities in affected regions continue to monitor wave activity and have urged residents to remain cautious in coastal zones.