In a devastating incident during a campaign rally in northern Mexico, at least nine people, including a child, lost their lives when strong wind gusts caused a stage to collapse. The accident occurred on Wednesday, leaving at least 50 others injured, some critically, as reported by Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.

Footage from local media depicted a chaotic scene, with the crowd fleeing as the stage, along with lights and a giant screen, toppled onto the area where longshot presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez and members of his Citizens' Movement party were present.

Governor Garcia confirmed the fatalities on social media platform X, stating, "I regret to report that so far the number of people killed in the accident stands at eight adults and one minor." He described the incident in San Pedro Garza Garcia as "a tragedy."

Maynez, who escaped without serious injury, attributed the collapse to a strong gust of wind. "I am fine and in communication with the authorities over what happened," the 38-year-old candidate wrote on X, emphasizing that the priority was to care for the victims.

Medical teams were seen transporting bodies into vans, while soldiers patrolled a field scattered with debris and campaign posters. The rally was the closing campaign event for Lorenia Canavati, the Citizens' Movement candidate for mayor of San Pedro Garza Garcia.

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