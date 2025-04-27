A tragic incident unfolded in Vancouver on Saturday night when a driver rammed a vehicle into a crowd attending a Filipino heritage street festival. The attack, which occurred at the Lapu Lapu Festival, left at least nine people dead and several others injured. Vancouver Police confirmed the devastating toll, expressing their condolences for those affected by the horrific incident.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was apprehended at the scene by festival attendees, who helped subdue him before law enforcement arrived. Police have yet to release a specific motive but have indicated that they do not believe the incident to be an act of terrorism. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities exploring the possibility of mental health issues being a contributing factor.

The Lapu Lapu Festival, which marks an annual celebration of Filipino culture and diversity, honors an indigenous leader who fought against Spanish colonization. The event, which featured traditional Filipino dances and food trucks, was meant to be a joyous gathering but ended in chaos and heartbreak. A witness described the scene as resembling a "war zone."

Vancouver Police interim Chief Steve Rai confirmed that the suspect had been known to authorities "in certain circumstances." Despite the ongoing investigation, officials have pledged to support the victims' families and the broader community during this difficult time.