Nine Pakistani nationals have been reported dead following an attack by unidentified gunmen in a volatile southeastern border area of Iran, as per the statement from Pakistan.

This incident takes place amidst attempts by both nations to improve relations after recent reciprocal attacks. Pakistani ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipi, expressed his deep shock on the tragic killing on the social media platform X on Saturday. He further stated that the embassy will provide full support to the families of the victims and urged Iran to fully cooperate on the issue.

Earlier, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported the attack in Saravan, Sistan-Baluchestan province, referring to the deceased only as foreign nationals and mentioned that no individuals or groups have claimed responsibility for the attack. Deputy governor of the province, Alireza Marhamati, confirmed the death toll of nine and reported that three others were injured. He stated that as per the survivors, 'three armed people shot at the foreigners after entering their residence and fled the scene'.

The Baluch rights group, Haalvash, reported that the victims of a recent attack were Pakistani labourers residing at their workplace, a car repair shop. Pakistan's foreign ministry labeled the attack as a 'terrorist incident' and has reached out to Iranian authorities for an investigation.

This incident happened prior to the scheduled visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to Pakistan on Monday. Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, denounced the attack, asserting that both Iran and Pakistan will not let such incidents harm their fraternal relations.

Also read: Karnataka man detained over edited photo of Ram Mandir with Pakistani flag