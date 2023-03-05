Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assurances to the masses that only two adenovirus-related deaths had been reported in the state and that there was no need to be alarmed because sufficient precautions were being taken by her administration, a recent report suggests that 36 children have died in Bengal over the past nine days.

Reports also suggested that the Adenovirus menace seems to be taking an alarming turn in West Bengal with the death of 36 children in the last nine days as per the records of the state health department, IANS reported. The latest two deaths were reported early Sunday morning from the BC Roy Children's Hospital in Kolkata. The two victims have been identified as Atifa Khatun (18 months) and Aarman Gazi (4 years).

Meanwhile, the TMC chief, who is also the state's health minister, advised parents to keep their children at home, unless necessary.

In addition, Banerjee noted that many infants who passed away recently were underweight and had several comorbid conditions.