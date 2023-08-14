At least three people were killed and seven others were injured after a blast took place in a hotel in Khost of southeastern Afghanistan on August 14.

It has not yet been confirmed who is behind the blast.

Members of the Islamic State have taken responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months after Afghanistan’s Taliban administration carried out raids against them.

More than 1,000 Afghan civilians have been killed in bombings and other violence since foreign forces left Afghanistan in 2021 and the Taliban took over, according to the reports of the United Nations.

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